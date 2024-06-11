Biden hosts Juneteenth concert at White House, but makes no mention of reparations

Washington DC - The White House held a Juneteenth concert on Monday celebrating Black Americans' legacy of resilience – but made no mention of reparations during the event.

President Joe Biden speaks during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House on June 10, 2024. © REUTERS

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and members of Congress gathered on the South Lawn Monday night to ring in Juneteenth with speeches and performances by Kirk Franklin, Gladys Knight, Trombone Shorty, Doug E. Fresh, and Patti LaBelle, and more.

"White House lawn's never seen anything like this before," Biden told the audience. "What a fitting tribute to Juneteenth."

Juneteenth became the newest national holiday in 2021 when Biden signed legislation marking the occasion. The day commemorates US Army General Gordon Granger's arrival in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, bringing with him news of the end of enslavement – two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

"I was proud to have made Juneteenth a federal holiday," Biden told the crowd.

"It wasn't just a symbolic gesture," he continued. "It was a [...] testament to the resilience of generations of Black Americans who kept their eyes set on the nation's North Star. That North Star was the idea that we are all created equal in the image of God and deserve to be treated equal throughout our lives."

"While we've never lived up to it, we've never fully walked away from it either. That's because of you and generations before you who led the march from slavery to freedom."