Human Rights Watch amplifies calls for reparations in new United Nations submission

New York, New York - Human Rights Watch has once again called for reparations for the legacies of enslavement and anti-Black racism in a submission before the United Nations.

Human Rights Watched highlighted the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the forced displacement of Chagos Islanders © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & SHAUN CURRY / AFP

"Anti-Black racism stems in large part from racism engrained in the legacies of slavery, the slave trade and colonialism," HRW writes in a new filing to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

The US is a state party to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which guarantees "the right to seek... just and adequate reparation or satisfaction for any damage suffered as a result of [racial] discrimination."

Nevertheless, HRW notes that many governments continue to deny their obligation to provide reparations for the enduring legacies of enslavement.

This obligation must extend beyond a formal apology, the organization argues, to full reparations shaped by meaningful consultations with impacted communities.

"Many governments that benefitted from colonialism, enslavement and the slave trade have yet to and in most cases refuse to genuinely reckon with past and current impacts of these legacies," HRW's report states.

"Any arguments that attempt to excuse atrocities including crimes against humanity or genocide based on arguments that the acts were legal at the time sets up a system of accountability that guarantees impunity for egregious rights abuses – which in many cases affected Black people."