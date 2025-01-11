Justice Department rules out prosecution in Tulsa Race Massacre report

Washington DC - The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has ruled out prosecution in the case of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre as the last two living survivors continue their decades-long fight for truth and reparations .

Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Viola Ford Fletcher appears to testify before the House Committee on the Judiciary on May 19, 2021. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The report – released Friday, just days before Donald Trump retakes the White House – details the horrors of May 31 and June 1, 1921, when a mob launched a brutal white-supremacist attack on Tulsa's Greenwood District, known as Black Wall Street.

The DOJ announced the investigation into the massacre last September following survivors and descendants' repeated demands for a probe under the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crimes Act. These calls were amplified after the Oklahoma Supreme Court in June dismissed a historic reparations lawsuit brought by survivors Viola Ford Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle, both 110 years old.

The new report describes the invasion of Greenwood as an attack "so systematic and coordinated that it transcended mere mob violence." It says that "as many as 10,000 white Tulsans" – including law enforcement officers – participated in the killing spree, which left at least 300 people dead and 35 square blocks of the city in ruins. Property damage is estimated to amount to over $32 million in December 2024 dollars.

The Tulsa Police Department, Sheriff William McCullough, the National Guard, Mayor T.D. Evans, the KKK, and other city officials and business interests are named as culpable entities and individuals in the DOJ report.

In the aftermath of the assault, Black Tulsans were confined to concentration camps guarded by armed white men. Black men were charged with inciting the violence, while the FBI sought to cover up the racist nature of the crimes.

"The Tulsa Race Massacre stands out as a civil rights crime unique in its magnitude, barbarity, racist hostility and its utter annihilation of a thriving Black community," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

"Until this day, the Justice Department has not spoken publicly about this race massacre or officially accounted for the horrific events that transpired in Tulsa. This report breaks that silence by rigorous examination and a full accounting of one of the darkest episodes of our nation’s past."