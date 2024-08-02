Tulsa mayor green lights Beyond Apology Commission to create 1921 Race Massacre reparations plan

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on Thursday signed an executive order establishing a commission to create a reparations plan for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre – just weeks after the last two living survivors saw their historic lawsuit dismissed.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has signed an executive order to establish the Beyond Apology Commission, tasked with addressing ongoing harms stemming from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

"One of the most challenging issues to navigate during my time as mayor has been that of reparations for the victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and their families," Bynum shared in a statement on X.

"Today, we are announcing the establishment of a commission to develop a plan for reparations in Tulsa. I will establish the Beyond Apology Commission by executive order and we will work together to identify commissioners who will advance this work."

The Beyond Apology Commission follows the recommendations in a 2023 report of the same name, which emerged out of a series of community conversations on the Tulsa Race Massacre and its aftermath.

Over May 31-June 1, 1921, white law enforcement officers and deputized civilians murdered hundreds of Black Tulsans and destroyed 40 square-blocks of the city's once-flourishing Greenwood District, known as Black Wall Street. Attackers even dropped firebombs on Greenwood from decommissioned US military planes.

This legacy of the massacre lives on to this day. Black Tulsans continue to experience stark racial disparities across wealth, education, employment, housing, health, and the criminal legal system.

One of the new commission's primary tasks will be to draft a plan by November 30 for a housing equity program for Greenwood descendants and North Tulsans.

"I want to be clear that we are not just establishing a study group," the mayor said. "This program will emphasize home ownership, and advance the goal of creating intergenerational wealth among Race Massacre descendants."