Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Lessie Benningfield Randle turns 111

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Lessie Benningfield Randle has turned 111 years old amid her ongoing fight for justice and reparations .

Lessie Benningfield Randle (r.) listens as then President Joe Biden speaks during a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre at the Greenwood Cultural Center on June 1, 2021. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Randle was just six years old when law enforcement officers and deputized civilians launched a brutal white-supremacist attack on her home in Tulsa's Greenwood District.

Over May 31 and June 1, 1921, the attackers slaughtered at least 300 Black residents and destroyed 35 square blocks of the neighborhood known as Black Wall Street.

The Biden administration's Department of Justice described the massacre in a January 2025 report as an assault "so systematic and coordinated that it transcended mere mob violence." The DOJ, nevertheless, ruled out prosecution in the case.

After the massacre, authorities immediately sought to cover up the crimes by destroying police records and burying bodies in unmarked mass graves. Survivors were confined in concentration camps and forced to clean and rebuild their community without any compensation.

In 2021, Randle described her experiences of the massacre in testimony to Congress, saying, "I was blessed to live with my grandmother in a beautiful Black community in Tulsa Oklahoma, called Greenwood. I was lucky. I had a home. I had toys. I didn't have any fears as a young child and I felt very safe. My community was beautiful and was filled with happy and successful Black people. Then everything changed."

"It was like a war. White men with guns came and destroyed my community. We couldn't understand why. What did we do to them?"

Randle said in the years since, she has continued to experience flashbacks of Black bodies piled on the street as her neighborhood burned.

"By the grace of God, I am still here. I have survived. I have survived to tell this story," she said.