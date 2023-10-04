Tulsa Race Massacre survivors set to attend interim study hearing at Oklahoma Capitol

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Oklahoma state Representative and reparations advocate Regina Goodwin's interim study of the Tulsa Race Massacre is set for a hearing at the State Capitol this week.

Oklahoma state Representative and Greenwood descendant Regina Goodwin is leading legislative efforts to ensure justice and reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The Oklahoma House Governmental Committee is scheduled to hear an interim study on the infamous Tulsa Race Massacre at the State Capitol on Thursday starting at 1:00 PM.

The brutal attack, which took place over May 31 and June 1, 1921, saw a mob of white law enforcement officers and deputized civilians terrorize Tulsa's historic Greenwood community, known as Black Wall Street.

Hundreds of Black residents were murdered, and thousands of buildings and homes were razed to the ground.

After the coordinated white-supremacist assault, authorities sought to cover up the crimes by destroying police records and burying bodies in unmarked mass graves.

Survivors and their descendants have long fought for recognition and repair as many officials continue to downplay the nature and scale of the atrocities.