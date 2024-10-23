Arizona tries "radical transparency" to defeat election conspiracies

Florence, Arizona - Four years after Donald Trump's electoral defeat, America's body politic is swimming in vote-rigging conspiracies pushed by a man who still refuses to admit that he lost.

Four years after Donald Trump's electoral defeat, America's body politic is swimming in vote-rigging conspiracies pushed by a man who still refuses to admit that he lost. © Olivier TOURON / AFP

Now, an Arizona county is trying to keep its head above the water with a $32-million election center that includes a center-piece counting room made largely of glass, nicknamed "the fish tank."

This state-of-the-art building in the small town of Florence will allow anyone to watch the entire ballot-handling process – the sorting, verification, and counting – on November 5.

Dozens of cameras are also trained on the space, with live streams available for all to see on the internet.

It "was real evident to me in 2020 that we are losing a lot of the trust of our residents," Mike Goodman, a Republican and chairman of the board of supervisors in Pinal County, told AFP.

"In fact, people don't vote because they think it's already rigged. That's what prompted us to build this building and make it as transparent as possible."

Arizona was a close race in 2020, with President Joe Biden beating Trump by around 10,500 votes.

The narrow margin made the state a Ground Zero for conspiracy theorists who refuse to accept Trump's loss, despite overwhelming evidence, exhaustive examinations, and the rulings of multiple judges.

In an effort to avoid a repeat in 2024 when Kamala Harris faces off against Trump, Pinal County has opted for a strategy of what the county's assistant recorder Garrett Glover calls "being radically transparent."

"We want to be as transparent as possible for our voters, so they can come in and observe the entire process, from start to finish," he said.