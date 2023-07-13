FBI Director Christopher Wray clashes with Republicans in fiery House hearing

Washington DC - FBI Director Christopher Wray came under heavy fire from Republicans in Congress Wednesday, with the law enforcement agency facing accusations of a litany of offenses, from social media censorship to spying on Catholics.

FBI Director Christopher Wray was questioned by the House Judiciary Committee for nearly six hours on Wednesday. © REUTERS

In a nearly six-hour House Judiciary Committee hearing, the FBI chief was forced to defend the 38,000-strong law enforcement agency, which since Donald Trump's presidency has been a target of Republican ire – especially for its probes of Trump.



Republicans alleged the FBI used spy agency data to build files on innocent Americans and sent undercover agents to manipulate Trump supporters into attacking the US Capital on January 6, 2021.

They also alleged the agency took part in a supposed effort by President Joe Biden's administration to "censor" conservative views on social media.

The attacks on Wray – punctuated by regular expressions of support from committee Democrats – were part of what many see as a Republican effort to undermine Biden and his party ahead of November 2024 elections.

Republican Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana attacked the Biden administration's now-banned efforts to stop social media disinformation on topics such as politics, Covid-19, the economy, and election integrity.

Republicans said it suppressed important "alternative" information.

"The FBI made the social media platforms pull that information off the internet if it came from conservative sources," Johnson said.

Committee Chair Jim Jordan, a far-right Republican, accused the FBI director of overseeing an attack on conservative Catholics – citing a Virginia agent's now disavowed memo warning that racial extremists could seek to infiltrate the church.

And Wyoming Republican Harriet Hageman said Wray had "personally worked to weaponize the FBI against conservatives."