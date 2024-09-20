First early votes cast in three states for knife-edge presidential election

Arlington, Virginia - The first early voters cast their ballots Friday for November's knife-edge presidential election , as Democratic candidate Kamala Harris headed for a campaign event focused on the hot-button issue of abortion.

The first early voters cast their ballots Friday for November's knife-edge presidential election. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Three US states – Virginia, Minnesota and South Dakota – were starting early voting, a practice that Republican nominee Donald Trump has previously cast doubt on when falsely claiming he won the 2020 election.



Dozens of people waited at an early voting polling station in the center of Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington, AFP journalists saw.

A number had "Harris-Walz" shirts, while there were also some "Trump-Vance" signs in front of the building.

"I'm excited," said Michelle Kilkenny (55), adding that voting early, "especially on day one, helps the campaign and raises the enthusiasm level."

Most states permit in-person voting or mail-in voting to allow people to deal with scheduling conflicts or an inability to cast their ballots on election day itself on November 5.

Former president Trump has frequently lashed out against anything except on-the-day voting, repeatedly blaming mail-in ballots for his 2020 defeat by Joe Biden – while also sometimes calling early voting into question, despite efforts by his campaign to promote it.

Trump (78) faces criminal charges for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 result, after which his supporters assaulted the Capitol on January 6, 2021.