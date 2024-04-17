Impeachment of Homeland Security Chief Mayorkas set to begin in Senate

Washington DC - The impeachment trial of President Joe Biden's immigration chief begins Wednesday in the Senate at the behest of Republican lawmakers although the Democrats, who hold the majority in the upper chamber, are expected to quickly move to dismiss it.

The unprecedented impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over disagreements in immigration policy comes as Republicans seek to make border security a key issue in November's election. © Julia Nikhinson / AFP

In February, lawmakers passed two articles of impeachment accusing Mayorkas of "willful and systemic refusal" to enforce immigration law and "breach of public trust," making him the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years.

The impeachment – the political equivalent of an indictment – came amid a showdown between the House and the Senate over curbing a rise in undocumented immigration, which hit a record 10,000 apprehensions a day at the US-Mexico border in December.

But it wasn't until Tuesday that House impeachment managers made the ceremonial walk to present the articles to the Senate in person, along with the House clerk and sergeant-at-arms.

The trial is due to begin in the Senate at 1:00 PM.



The president, vice president, cabinet ministers, and federal judges can be impeached for treason, bribery, and "other high crimes and misdemeanors."

House Republicans have been accused of acting in bad faith, especially after coming out against a bipartisan deal hammered out in the Senate that would have imposed the toughest asylum and border policies in decades.