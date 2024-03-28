House sets date to deliver Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate

Washington DC - The House of Representatives will send articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden's immigration chief to the Senate on April 10, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday – sparking a trial that would likely begin the following day.

The House of Representatives will send articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate on April 10. © JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP

House Republicans blame Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a Democrat, for a rise in undocumented migrants entering from Mexico that they have called a "humanitarian catastrophe."



They impeached him in February – the culmination of months of attacks on the Democratic administration as they seek to make border security a key issue in November's election.

Lawmakers passed two articles accusing him of "willful and systemic refusal" to enforce immigration law and "breach of public trust," making him the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years.

Johnson and his impeachment managers told Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a letter the evidence against Mayorkas was "clear, comprehensive and compelling."

"If he cares about the constitution and ending the devastation caused by Biden's border catastrophe, Senator Schumer will quickly schedule a full public trial and hear the arguments put forth by our impeachment managers," Johnson said in a statement.

Schumer, at the time, called the process a "sham," while Biden rebuked Republicans for what he termed a "blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship."