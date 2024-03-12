Progressive groups launch Reject AIPAC campaign to fight back against Israel lobby

Washington DC - A coalition of progressive groups is banding together to take on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) ahead of the 2024 elections .

Protesters rally outside AIPAC's New York City offices to demand a permanent ceasefire and an end to the Israeli assault on Gaza. © REUTERS

The Reject AIPAC campaign – sponsored by Justice Democrats, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, IfNotNow Movement, and more – calls on candidates to eschew endorsements and contributions from the pro-Israel lobbying group's super PAC amid the ongoing attack on the Palestinian people.

"We have watched as AIPAC has done everything it can to silence growing dissent in Congress against [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's assault on Gaza – which has killed over 31,000 Palestinians – even as Democratic voters overwhelmingly support a cease-fire and oppose sending more blank checks to the Israeli military," the coalition said in a statement.



AIPAC is already recruiting and bankrolling challengers to members of the progressive Squad as well as to more centrist Democrats they see as insufficiently supportive of the Israeli state.