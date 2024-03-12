Progressive groups launch Reject AIPAC campaign to fight back against Israel lobby
Washington DC - A coalition of progressive groups is banding together to take on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) ahead of the 2024 elections.
The Reject AIPAC campaign – sponsored by Justice Democrats, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, IfNotNow Movement, and more – calls on candidates to eschew endorsements and contributions from the pro-Israel lobbying group's super PAC amid the ongoing attack on the Palestinian people.
"We have watched as AIPAC has done everything it can to silence growing dissent in Congress against [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's assault on Gaza – which has killed over 31,000 Palestinians – even as Democratic voters overwhelmingly support a cease-fire and oppose sending more blank checks to the Israeli military," the coalition said in a statement.
AIPAC is already recruiting and bankrolling challengers to members of the progressive Squad as well as to more centrist Democrats they see as insufficiently supportive of the Israeli state.
Reject AIPAC takes on "overwhelming influence" of super PACs
AIPAC's donors include GOP billionaires and funders. In 2020, the group endorsed over 100 Republicans who voted to overturn that year's presidential election results.
"Now is the time for the whole of the Democratic Party to Reject AIPAC once and for all," the progressive coalition insisted. "The overwhelming influence of corporate super PACs on our democracy and elections has expanded the gap between voters and their elected leaders into a canyon that has been exploited by every special interest and corporate lobby."
"Rejecting AIPAC is a crucial step in putting voters back at the center of our democracy."
