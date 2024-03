Progressive groups launch Reject AIPAC campaign to fight back against Israel lobby

Washington DC - A coalition of progressive groups is banding together to take on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) ahead of the 2024 elections .

Protesters rally outside AIPAC's New York City offices to demand a permanent ceasefire and an end to the Israeli assault on Gaza. © REUTERS

The Reject AIPAC campaign – sponsored by Justice Democrats, Jewish Voice for Peace Action, IfNotNow Movement, and more – calls on candidates to eschew endorsements and contributions from the pro-Israel lobbying group's super PAC amid the ongoing attack on the Palestinian people.

"We have watched as AIPAC has done everything it can to silence growing dissent in Congress against [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's assault on Gaza – which has killed over 31,000 Palestinians – even as Democratic voters overwhelmingly support a cease-fire and oppose sending more blank checks to the Israeli military," the coalition said in a statement.



"Now, AIPAC's Republican donor-funded super PAC is threatening to spend $100 million targeting the handful of Black and brown members of Congress who have led the calls for a cease-fire and the equal protection of Palestinian and Israeli lives."

AIPAC is already recruiting and bankrolling challengers to members of the progressive Squad as well as to more centrist Democrats they see as insufficiently supportive of the Israeli state.