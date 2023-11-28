Another Michigan Democrat says he was offered millions to challenge Rashida Tlaib

Dearborn, Michigan - US Senate candidate Nasser Beydoun has become the latest Michigan Democrat to reveal he was offered an enormous sum to launch a 2024 challenge to Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Nasser Beydoun, who is running for US Senate in Michigan, was reportedly offered $20 million to drop out and challenge Representative Rashida Tlaib instead. © Screenshot/Facebook/Nasser Beydoun

"I was offered $20 million to withdraw from the senatorial race and to run against my friend Rashida Tlaib," Nasser wrote on X.

"Even knowing where I stand on AIPAC's influence on our elections and foreign policy, the pro-Israel lobby had the nerve to suggest that I would even consider taking a dime from them," he continued, referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

"This goes to show how easily an election can be bought and paid for in this country. Our country's campaign finance system is broken, and the only people it benefits are the rich and powerful."

"I will not be bought. I will not back down. I will continue to run a grassroots campaign that puts America and its working class first."

The Lebanese-American businessman and former American Arab Chamber of Commerce chairman told The Detroit News the offer had come from ex-Michigan Democratic Party chair and political consultant Lon Johnson during a meeting on November 10.

Johnson denied making the offer, and AIPAC has claimed it was not involved in any way in the exchange.