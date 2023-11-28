Another Michigan Democrat says he was offered millions to challenge Rashida Tlaib
Dearborn, Michigan - US Senate candidate Nasser Beydoun has become the latest Michigan Democrat to reveal he was offered an enormous sum to launch a 2024 challenge to Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.
"I was offered $20 million to withdraw from the senatorial race and to run against my friend Rashida Tlaib," Nasser wrote on X.
"Even knowing where I stand on AIPAC's influence on our elections and foreign policy, the pro-Israel lobby had the nerve to suggest that I would even consider taking a dime from them," he continued, referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.
"This goes to show how easily an election can be bought and paid for in this country. Our country's campaign finance system is broken, and the only people it benefits are the rich and powerful."
"I will not be bought. I will not back down. I will continue to run a grassroots campaign that puts America and its working class first."
The Lebanese-American businessman and former American Arab Chamber of Commerce chairman told The Detroit News the offer had come from ex-Michigan Democratic Party chair and political consultant Lon Johnson during a meeting on November 10.
Johnson denied making the offer, and AIPAC has claimed it was not involved in any way in the exchange.
AIPAC takes aim at Rashida Tlaib
Nasser is the second Michigan candidate to say he has received a $20-million offer to take on Tlaib.
Hill Harper, who is campaigning in the same primary race with Nasser, last week shared he had been contacted by businessman and former AIPAC donor Linden Nelson with a similar proposition. AIPAC denied that Nelson had approached Harper on its behalf.
Both men are running against Representative Elissa Slotkin, who is reportedly an AIPAC favorite, for Michigan's soon-to-be-open Senate seat currently held by Debbie Stabenow.
The pro-Israel lobby group is reportedly prepared to invest $100 million in the 2024 election cycle and is aiming to eject the Squad. Efforts to eject Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, have picked up amid her support for Palestinians and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, for which she was censured by her colleagues in the US House.
Nasser has also been an outspoken critic of AIPAC and Israel's brutal assault on Gaza, but he doesn't believe that would stop the pro-Israel lobby group from backing him were he to agree to challenge Tlaib.
"I think they are looking for somebody who has credibility to beat Rashida. Because that's going to be very hard to do. You can't just drop someone into this race: she has very strong constituent services, and her district has a large Arab American constituency," Beydoun told The Detroit News.
"For the pro-Israel lobby, it's not so much getting someone who is pro-Israel but showing they can defeat anyone who they choose to target," he added.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Nasser Beydoun