Donald Trump returns for second day of civil fraud trial

New York, New York - Former president Donald Trump began day two of his civil fraud trial Tuesday, lashing out at New York 's attorney general before entering the courtroom where he could be barred from doing business in the state.

Former president Donald Trump began day two of his civil fraud trial Tuesday, lashing out at New York's attorney general before entering the courtroom. © SHANNON STAPLETON/POOL/AFP

Trump, who is facing legal battles on multiple fronts, called Attorney General Letitia James "very corrupt" and "grossly incompetent" in his trademark combativeness ahead of the day's proceedings.

James is seeking $250 million in penalties and the removal of Trump and two of his sons from management of the family empire.

Trump, who leads Republican primary candidates ahead of the 2024 election by substantial margins, was not required to attend the first two days in court but chose to do so, taking a seat at the defense table flanked by his lawyers. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were also in the courtroom Tuesday, as well as Attorney General James.

The civil trial comes after New York Judge Arthur Engoron already ruled that Trump and his sons Eric and Don Jr. committed fraud by inflating the value of the real estate and financial assets of the Trump Organization for years. The ruling stated that the three Trumps and other Trump Organization executives lied to tax collectors, lenders, and insurers for years in a scheme that exaggerated the value of their properties by $812 million to $2.2 billion between 2014 and 2021.

The judge revoked the business licenses that allowed the Trump Organization to operate some of its New York properties, a move known as the "corporate death penalty."

The civil trial that began this week is a bench trial without a jury, meaning Trump's fate is entirely in Engoron's hands – which has not dissuaded the former president from branding him a "rogue" Democratic judge who should be "disbarred."

On Monday, Trump denounced the case as a "sham" intended to torpedo his bid to recapture the White House next year and called James, who is African American, "racist."



