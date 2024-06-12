Republican-led House committee votes to hold AG Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress

Washington DC - House Republicans on Tuesday advanced a resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress over the Justice Department's refusal to turn over audio of President Joe Biden 's questioning in a criminal investigation.

The Republican-led House Rules Committee voted to advance a resolution holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress. © REUTERS

The move – seen as symbolic, since Garland's own officials would ultimately decide whether to press charges – is the latest escalation in hostilities between allies of Donald Trump and the White House ahead of November's election.



Republicans in Congress have been demanding the tapes of Biden's October deposition with Special Counsel Robert Hur, who interviewed the president for his inquiry into classified documents the Democrat improperly retained after he left the vice presidency.

Biden used his executive privilege in May to keep the recordings from being released.

Hur concluded in February that charges were not warranted but made the politically explosive claim that Biden had "limited precision and recall" and would likely be seen by a jury as "a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

Members of the GOP-led House Rules Committee voted Tuesday along party lines to advance to the full chamber a resolution holding Garland in contempt and referring his case for prosecution. A vote is expected before the weekend.

"If the attorney general chooses to defy Congress and not produce the audio recording, he must face the consequences of his actions," said James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee.