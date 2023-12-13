Joe Biden hits back at official House impeachment inquiry: "Baseless!"

Washington DC – The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives voted Wednesday to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden based on his son's controversial international dealings – a move Biden himself slammed as a "baseless" stunt.

President Joe Biden responded to the US House vote on Wednesday, saying Congress members are "attacking" him "with lies." © REUTERS

Republicans have yet to provide evidence of corruption by the president, and the Democratic-led Senate would be unlikely to convict the US leader even if the inquiry did lead to an actual impeachment trial.

Regardless, the procedure guarantees Republicans a new, high-profile platform to attack Biden as he campaigns for reelection in 2024, and to distract from the criminal trials facing his almost certain challenger Donald Trump.

The vote of 221 to 212 was along strict party lines, with every Republican voting for it and every Democrat against.

Conservatives accuse Biden's troubled son Hunter of influence-peddling – effectively trading on the family name in pay-to-play schemes during his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

The allegations against Hunter Biden refer to incidents that took place before his father became president, and the White House has stressed there has been no wrongdoing.

Biden himself responded immediately after the vote, accusing Republicans of stalling on a multitude of key fronts while obsessing over a desire to score political points against a president running for reelection in 2024.

"Instead of doing anything to help make Americans' lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies," Biden said in a lengthy statement.

"Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts."

Republicans for their part insist the work has merit.

"As President Biden continues to stonewall lawful Congressional subpoenas, today's vote of the full House of Representatives authorizing the inquiry puts us in the strongest position to enforce these subpoenas in court," said House Republican Elise Stefanik a member of party leadership.