Senate takes on ticketing industry with new bill after Ticketmaster debacle

Washington DC - Two new bills introduced in the US Senate take aim at hidden fees and exclusivity contracts in the ticketing industry.

A bipartisan group of senators is seeking to rein in corporate greed in the ticketing industry in two new bills introduced on Wednesday. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell and Republican Senator Ted Cruz teamed up on Wednesday to introduce a new bill called the Transparency in Charges for Key Events Ticketing (TICKET) Act in the upper chamber.

The bill seeks to address hidden fees in the online booking process by requiring companies to disclose the total price of the ticket from the beginning. While it will not stop companies from charging those fees, it will make the booking process more transparent for the consumer.

Cantwell, the chair of the US Commerce Committee, said in a statement on Twitter, "When families budget for a night at a ball game or to hear their favorite band, they shouldn’t have to worry about being surprised by hidden fees that suddenly raise the final cost of tickets well over the advertised price."

"The TICKET Act requires sellers to disclose the real price of tickets up front. The price they say should be the price you pay. This bill is one part of comprehensive legislation I plan to introduce to rein in deceptive junk fees driving up costs for consumers," she added.