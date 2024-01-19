"Strategic" New Hampshire primary voters line up against Donald Trump

Hooksett, New Hampshire - New Hampshire voter Jan Dodge says she will vote for Nikki Haley in the state's Republican primary – but supporting the former South Carolina governor is not the main motivation behind her choice.

Former UN ambassador and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley makes her way back to her car after speaking at Robie’s Country Store in Hooksett, New Hampshire, on January 18, 2024. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

"I'm not actually a real supporter of Nikki Haley. But I don't want Donald Trump to win New Hampshire. So I'm voting for Nikki Haley. And that's my story," the 71-year-old retiree says, before bursting into laughter.



She is seated along with her friend Lisa Kester, a 59-year-old attorney, inside Robie's Country Store in the cold New England state.

"It's a strategic vote," Kester tells AFP. "It's a vote against Donald Trump."

Voters plotting ways to block the former US president from November's ballot are lining up behind Haley as their best weapon against a second Trump term, and planning to cast their primary ballot for her on Tuesday.

Dodge and Kester came to the iconic general store on the banks of the Merrimack river Thursday to listen to Haley speak.

With its red clapboard siding, Robie's has been a regular stop on the New Hampshire campaign trail for decades. In 1975, Jimmy Carter stopped by, and was greeted by the owner with "Jimmy who?" – a moment that helped cement Robie's place in the pomp and circumstance of US presidential campaigns.

Trump, says Dodge, was "horrible for four years."

"And he would be even more horrible" should he take back the White House in his likely rematch with Democrat Joe Biden later this year, she adds.

Dodge is a registered Independent and ballot clerk.

She found Trump's "lies" about the 2020 vote, which he lost to Biden and for which he is now facing a criminal indictment for election interference, offensive.