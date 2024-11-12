The 4B Movement: Women swear off dating men after presidential election

In the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, social media has seen a surge in US women pushing for the adoption of South Korea's 4B Movement, which vows abstinence from relationships with men.

The movement has launched into the US mainstream in the week following Election Day as women grapple with the re-election of Trump.

While the president-elect has not committed to a national abortion ban, his Supreme Court picks paved the way for the overturning of Roe v. Wade – a point about which he has repeatedly bragged.

With female bodily autonomy hanging in the balance, some women have proposed the 4B Movement as something of a solution.

The movement takes its name from the Korean "Four Nos": dating, sex, marriage, and childbearing with men.

After November 5, the term "4B movement" surged on social media platforms like X and TikTok, with Google data also revealing it to be one of the top trending search terms on the engine.

As activist Baek Ga-eul told AFP, some women took the results as evidence "that men do not regard women as equals."

"How can women love, marry, or have children with men who so openly hate and disregard us?"