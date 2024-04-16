White House gives cautious response to contentious Ukraine and Israel bills
Washington DC - The White House said Tuesday that separate aid bills set for a vote in the House this week appear to meet the long-delayed military needs of Ukraine and Israel.
But President Joe Biden needs to study the proposals by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson more closely before making a final decision, it added.
Johnson said Monday that his Republican-controlled chamber would vote this week on the bills after stalling for months over pressure from his party's right wing.
Whether Johnson can get his deeply divided party to support him, however, remains to be seen.
The Senate passed a combined $95 billion package in February that included Democrat Biden's request for massive new funds to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion, as well as new support for Israel and Taiwan.
However, Johnson refused to allow a vote on it in the House.
Previously the White House has fought for the aid to be bundled together in the same package like the one the Senate approved, but it appeared to soften its position on Tuesday.
John Kirby comments on potential House Ukraine and Israel aid proposal
"It does appear at first blush that the speaker's proposal will, in fact, help us get aid to Ukraine, aid to Israel," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters traveling with Biden on a re-election campaign trip to Scranton, Pennsylvania.
"But we're waiting to get a little bit more detail before we say one way or the other."
Biden, who spoke to Johnson on Monday about the plans, had stressed that "we need to see the House move this week" due to the urgent military needs of Ukraine and Israel, Kirby added.
