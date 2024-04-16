White House gives cautious response to contentious Ukraine and Israel bills

Washington DC - The White House said Tuesday that separate aid bills set for a vote in the House this week appear to meet the long-delayed military needs of Ukraine and Israel .

But President Joe Biden needs to study the proposals by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson more closely before making a final decision, it added.



Johnson said Monday that his Republican-controlled chamber would vote this week on the bills after stalling for months over pressure from his party's right wing.

Whether Johnson can get his deeply divided party to support him, however, remains to be seen.

The Senate passed a combined $95 billion package in February that included Democrat Biden's request for massive new funds to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion, as well as new support for Israel and Taiwan.

However, Johnson refused to allow a vote on it in the House.

Previously the White House has fought for the aid to be bundled together in the same package like the one the Senate approved, but it appeared to soften its position on Tuesday.