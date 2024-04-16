Biden campaign returns to blue-collar roots in battleground Pennsylvania

Scranton, Pennsylvania - On Tuesday, Joe Biden 's presidential reelection campaign is taking him right back to the start with a hometown visit to Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden loves nothing more than peppering speeches with references to his blue-collar roots in Scranton – and now he's homeward-bound!

The 81-year-old president will reach out to working-class and middle-class voters with an address in the former mining town, calling on the rich to pay higher taxes.

More pointedly, the Democrat will draw a stark contrast with his Republican election rival Donald Trump, the real estate tycoon who will be stuck in court on Tuesday as the first former president to face a criminal trial.

Biden's campaign launched a down-home social media ad ahead of his visit, in which the president's cousin says he loves Scranton because it was "the beginning" and represents a "set of values."

It also features a number of Scranton locals calling Trump rich and selfish.

"Growing up in Scranton, this community taught me the values of family, honesty, hard work, and fighting for the little guy. I’ve never forgotten them," Biden said on X as the ad launched.