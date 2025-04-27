White House reporters hold subdued annual gala without Trump

Washington DC - The White House Correspondents' Association staged its annual gala on Saturday in a muted celebration amid mounting concerns about press freedom under President Donald Trump .

Eugene Daniels poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 26, 2025. © REUTERS

The dinner, while still as packed as previous years, took on a more somber, understated atmosphere with no president cracking self-deprecating jokes and no comedian.

The event has been shunned by the Republican tycoon, who has sought to neuter the traditional media since his return to power in a number of moves that critics say are unconstitutional.

The stage instead went to winners of journalism awards who saluted the value of the profession.

Eugene Daniels, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, did not directly mention Trump but defended the press against his attacks.

"What we are not is enemies of the people; what we are not are enemies of the state," he said.

He also offered words of support to The Associated Press, banned from the White House press pool by Trump, and Voice of America, which Trump has moved to shut down.

It is normal for presidents to attend the evening – a formal occasion where the dress code is tuxedos and gowns – to congratulate distinguished journalists on their work, deliver a jokey speech and enjoy close-to-the-bone gags from a comedian picked by the organizers.

Trump, who gave the gala a wide berth during his first term, had announced he would not attend once again. The president instead attended Pope Francis' funeral in Rome.

Neither was there a comedian to entertain the guests – a roster of hundreds of journalists, politicians, and lobbyists.

The WHCA said it had decided to cancel comic Amber Ruffin to ensure that the focus would be on awards and scholarship rather than political division.