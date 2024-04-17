Caitlin Clark drops three-word message for new WNBA team

Indianapolis, Indiana - Caitlin Clark is taking a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about her recent WNBA Draft night with a special Instagram post.

After snagging the top spot in the draft and becoming a part of the Indiana Fever, the former Iowa Hawkeye had one clear message for her fans and new team: "INDY LETS GET IT," she wrote on Instagram.

Clark is gearing up to team up with former South Carolina player Aaliyah Boston, who was also a No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

The two-time Naismith Player of the Year and NCAA's all-time leading scorer expressed her joy at seeing her dream turn into reality after securing her spot in the WNBA.

And the excitement doesn't end there! A viral video dropped on Wednesday morning captures Clark's arrival in Indiana, where she received an overwhelmingly warm welcome from fans in her new city.