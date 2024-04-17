Caitlin Clark drops three-word message for new WNBA team
Indianapolis, Indiana - Caitlin Clark is taking a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about her recent WNBA Draft night with a special Instagram post.
After snagging the top spot in the draft and becoming a part of the Indiana Fever, the former Iowa Hawkeye had one clear message for her fans and new team: "INDY LETS GET IT," she wrote on Instagram.
Clark is gearing up to team up with former South Carolina player Aaliyah Boston, who was also a No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.
The two-time Naismith Player of the Year and NCAA's all-time leading scorer expressed her joy at seeing her dream turn into reality after securing her spot in the WNBA.
And the excitement doesn't end there! A viral video dropped on Wednesday morning captures Clark's arrival in Indiana, where she received an overwhelmingly warm welcome from fans in her new city.
Caitlin Clark drives WNBA sales to historic numbers
Since her draft to Indiana, there's been a notable surge in ticket and merchandise sales across the WNBA.
Ticket prices for WNBA games have skyrocketed as teams prepare for showdowns against the Indiana Fever, the lucky team to land Clark.
Not only did Clark make history as the No. 1 pick in Monday night's draft, but she also clinched the top-selling jersey on Fanatics, surpassing the record set by NFL's Trevor Lawrence in 2021.
Talk about making waves in the sports world!
This basketball offseason, Caitlin Clark will have a chance to try out and make the 2024 US Olympic team that will compete in Paris.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / caitlinclark22