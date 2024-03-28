Caitlin Clark pens emotional message after her final game in Iowa

College basketball star Caitlin Clark shared an emotional message as she bid farewell to Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena. © MATTHEW HOLST / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As Clark's time playing for Iowa draws to a close, she recently bid farewell to Carver-Hawkeye Arena after the team's victory over West Virginia on Monday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared Wednesday, the 22-year-old expressed her gratitude to the fans, paid tribute to the arena, and shared precious memories from her time there.

"Goodbye to my forever favorite arena. The countless memories I have in this place will be cherished forever. see you in Albany hawk fans," Clark wrote.

Following victories in the First and Second Rounds of the March Madness tournament, Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to compete in Albany for the Sweet 16.

Should Iowa advance, the star hooper will continue to the Elite Eight round, also in Albany, where they could potentially meet defending champions LSU for a rematch of last year's national title game.

Their next challenge awaits on Saturday, as they face off against No. 5 Colorado at 3:30 PM ET in the Sweet 16 matchup.

