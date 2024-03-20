Biden drops shocking March Madness prediction for Caitlin Clark and Iowa!

Washington, DC - It looks like Caitlin Clark and Iowa Hawkeyes won't be getting an added boost from the White House this college basketball season!

President Joe Biden (center l.) is going all in on South Carolina to become the next NCAA women's hoops champion. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It's March Madness time, which can only mean one thing: fantasy brackets are in full swing!

Even President Joe Biden has gotten in on the action, surprising everyone with his bold bracket choices.

While he's backing the UConn Huskies to defend their title (not a huge shocker), his pick for the women's champion is turning heads.

Per a post shared Wednesday, Biden is going all in on South Carolina, and he's predicting a surprising early exit for powerhouse Iowa.

In a shocking move, the president sees Iowa's dreams of a national title ending in the Sweet 16.

His choices have sparked lively debate, especially his call to leave last year's national runner-ups, led by the NCAA's all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark, out of the Elite Eight.