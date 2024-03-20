Biden drops shocking March Madness prediction for Caitlin Clark and Iowa!
Washington, DC - It looks like Caitlin Clark and Iowa Hawkeyes won't be getting an added boost from the White House this college basketball season!
It's March Madness time, which can only mean one thing: fantasy brackets are in full swing!
Even President Joe Biden has gotten in on the action, surprising everyone with his bold bracket choices.
While he's backing the UConn Huskies to defend their title (not a huge shocker), his pick for the women's champion is turning heads.
Per a post shared Wednesday, Biden is going all in on South Carolina, and he's predicting a surprising early exit for powerhouse Iowa.
In a shocking move, the president sees Iowa's dreams of a national title ending in the Sweet 16.
His choices have sparked lively debate, especially his call to leave last year's national runner-ups, led by the NCAA's all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark, out of the Elite Eight.
Vice President Kamala Harris also forsees Iowa's demise
Vice President Kamala Harris isn't banking on Caitlin Clark to sink any baskets in the Final Four, either.
While Harris doesn't foresee Iowa getting upset in the Sweet 16 by No. 5 Colorado like Biden, she does have the Hawkeyes getting knocked out by No. 2 UCLA.
Her pick for the ultimate winner? South Carolina – a popular choice for this year's national title!
Iowa is currently sitting at No. 1 in the Albany 2 region, which features tough competitors like defending champions LSU and UCLA.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to begin their March Madness journey on Saturday against the winner of the Holy Cross v. University of Tennessee-Martin.
Cover photo: Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Adam Bettcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP