Conor McGregor rails against immigration as he meets Trump at White House

Washington DC - Conor McGregor, the Irish mixed martial arts fighter accused of sexual assault in multiple countries including the US, lashed out at undocumented immigration Monday during a St. Patrick's Day visit to Washington to meet President Donald Trump .

Conor McGregor (l.) lashed out at undocumented immigrants on Monday during a St. Patrick's Day visit to Washington to meet President Donald Trump. © REUTERS

"The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country," McGregor said of his homeland, speaking in the White House briefing room alongside the president's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Dressed in a green business suit to mark St. Patrick's Day, the centuries-old commemoration of all things Irish, McGregor was at the White House at Trump's invitation and participated in an impromptu Q&A session with reporters.

"There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop," he said, adding: "Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness."

The 36-year-old former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star said he is "here to raise the issue and highlight it" and that he would be "listening" to Trump on immigration – one of the president's main focus areas as he seeks to ramp up deportations of people in the US without proper documentation.

The apparently off-the-cuff comments earned swift pushback from Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, who met with Trump last week in the White House.

"Conor McGregor's remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick's Day, or the views of the people of Ireland," the premier posted on X.

Last week in the White House, during a traditional visit by Ireland's prime minister to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the 78-year-old Trump said he admires McGregor – and also gave Martin a dressing down over trade.