"Taylor Swift curse" haunts Travis Kelce against Miami Dolphins

Frankfurt, Germany - The " Taylor Swift hex," associated with the pop star's no-show at a Kansas City Chiefs game, was in full swing on Sunday, casting its spell on star tight end Travis Kelce .

Taylor Swift just may be Travis Kelce's good luck charm this season as the tight end continues to struggle in her absence. © Collage: VALERIE MACON & KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

You can't deny the "Tay-lytics" phenomenon!

In the realm of football, it seems that Travis Kelce morphs into a statistical superstar whenever his girlfriend graces the game with her presence.

However, when Swift isn't in attendance, Kelce's performance takes a nosedive, and unfortunately, this trend persisted in Week 9.

In the Chiefs' overseas showdown against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Kansas City secured a 21-14 victory, partly due to some late mistakes by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

As for Kelce, his lackluster showing was evident, with only three catches for a mere 14 yards and no touchdowns.

Fans couldn't resist drawing comparisons between Kelce's statistics when Swift was present as compared to when she was absent from the stadium, which has emerged as a pretty consistent pattern since their whirlwind romance began.