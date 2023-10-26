Did Travis Kelce gift Taylor Swift custom Chiefs "WAG" sneakers?
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift has been fully welcomed into Chiefs Kingdom thanks to her romance with Travis Kelce, and fans are now convinced that the tight end made his commitment official with a special Kansas City gift.
The 33-year-old singer was back in Kansas City on Sunday to cheer on the 34-year-old athlete in his game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
While Taylor rocked a Chiefs sweatshirt with a black skirt and matching black loafers at the stadium, photos from the post-game celebrations showed that she later swapped out her shoes for a pair of Nike sneakers.
Eagle-eyed fans certainly didn't miss the quick change, and some are theorizing that the new kicks were a gift from Travis as part of a team tradition.
Branded the "WAG shoe" by one such fan on X, the custom red-and-white sneakers are reportedly a traditional gift from Chiefs players to their wives and girlfriends.
Though the theory hasn't been outright confirmed, Taylor has certainly accepted her WAG status in style as she continues to support Travis on the field this season.
Taylor Swift continues to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs
At her very first Chiefs game last month, Taylor arrived in a chic Kansas City windbreaker from Fanatics before it was officially released (the jacket sold out immediately upon its subsequent debut, of course).
While she kept things neutral at MetLife Stadium as the Chiefs took on the New York Jets on October 1, she rocked another chic windbreaker, this time from sports commentator Erin Andrews' clothing line, for the Chiefs-Broncos game on October 12.
For Sunday's Chiefs-Chargers showdown, the Anti-Hero artist threw in her own spin on fan gear by wearing an "87" friendship bracelet to support Travis in true Eras Tour fashion.
