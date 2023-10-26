Did Travis Kelce gift Taylor Swift custom Chiefs "WAG" sneakers?

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift has been fully welcomed into Chiefs Kingdom thanks to her romance with Travis Kelce , and fans are now convinced that the tight end made his commitment official with a special Kansas City gift.

Fans are convinced that Travis Kelce (center l.) gifted Taylor Swift (center r.) custom Chiefs sneakers as part of a team tradition. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old singer was back in Kansas City on Sunday to cheer on the 34-year-old athlete in his game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While Taylor rocked a Chiefs sweatshirt with a black skirt and matching black loafers at the stadium, photos from the post-game celebrations showed that she later swapped out her shoes for a pair of Nike sneakers.

Eagle-eyed fans certainly didn't miss the quick change, and some are theorizing that the new kicks were a gift from Travis as part of a team tradition.

Branded the "WAG shoe" by one such fan on X, the custom red-and-white sneakers are reportedly a traditional gift from Chiefs players to their wives and girlfriends.

Though the theory hasn't been outright confirmed, Taylor has certainly accepted her WAG status in style as she continues to support Travis on the field this season.