Is Taylor Swift attending Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany?

Frankfurt, Germany - As Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs gear up to play the Miami Dolphins in Germany, speculation is running wild as Taylor Swift 's attendance status remains in the air.

Travis Kelce declined to confirm whether or not Taylor Swift will be at Sunday's Chiefs-Dolphins game, citing its potential influence on betting. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Eibner

The 33-year-old singer was spotted in New York City on Friday as the 34-year-old athlete continued to practice in Germany, potentially indicating an absence from the game.

Still, Taylor could very well jet off to Germany on Saturday to make Sunday's game, and Travis discussed her potential appearance at the match-up while talking to reporters on Friday.

The Super Bowl champ declined to confirm whether or not Taylor would be there, telling the media that he didn't want to impact betting on the game.

"When I mention, or everyone knows, she's at the game, the Vegas [line] and over-under on my catches goes up and down," he said. "The spread goes up and down. So I don't want to mess with any of that stuff. I’m just going to keep that to myself."

Travis is certainly correct in believing that her attendance would shift the odds, as his performance has been notably different during games the Karma artist went to as compared to those she missed.