Is Taylor Swift attending Travis Kelce's Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany?
Frankfurt, Germany - As Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs gear up to play the Miami Dolphins in Germany, speculation is running wild as Taylor Swift's attendance status remains in the air.
The 33-year-old singer was spotted in New York City on Friday as the 34-year-old athlete continued to practice in Germany, potentially indicating an absence from the game.
Still, Taylor could very well jet off to Germany on Saturday to make Sunday's game, and Travis discussed her potential appearance at the match-up while talking to reporters on Friday.
The Super Bowl champ declined to confirm whether or not Taylor would be there, telling the media that he didn't want to impact betting on the game.
"When I mention, or everyone knows, she's at the game, the Vegas [line] and over-under on my catches goes up and down," he said. "The spread goes up and down. So I don't want to mess with any of that stuff. I’m just going to keep that to myself."
Travis is certainly correct in believing that her attendance would shift the odds, as his performance has been notably different during games the Karma artist went to as compared to those she missed.
Will Travis Kelce redeem himself as the Chiefs take on the Dolphins?
The Chiefs suffered a brutal loss to the Denver Broncos on October 29, and with Taylor not in attendance, fans couldn't help but point out the pattern evidently being created within Travis's stats.
Travis and his brother, Jason, even spoke candidly about the situation as the Philadelphia Eagles center pointed out that, at that point, his younger sibling had an average of 99 yards with Taylor in attendance but just 46.5 without her.
The updated statistics now show a sans-Swift average of 50.3 yards compared to 108 yards otherwise, per USA Today.
After the Chiefs' shock loss in Denver, Travis will look to redeem himself - especially if the Grammy winner does not attend.
Though her game status remains unconfirmed, Travis did update fans on their relationship status during Friday's press conference.
He declined to confirm if he was "in love" with Taylor but happily revealed, "The latest status is, I got to see her last week."
