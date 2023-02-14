College basketball's top teams flirt with March Madness firsts and making history

Houston, Texas - Piling onto the biggest shocks of the college basketball season so far, the upcoming March Madness tournament may deliver even bigger surprises with programs reaching historic "firsts."

This NCAA basketball season, college basketball fans could witness a program winning the national championship for the first time. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Only 26 days remain until March Madness Selection Sunday, and the nation's top teams are becoming more clear each week.

Since the beginning of the season, college hoops fans have already been treated to shocking firsts, ranging from traditional powerhouse teams falling short of success to new teams rising to power!

While basketball is an unpredictable sport and anything is can happen on the hardwood, some teams have established themselves as leading front-runners this season – and they just so happen to be "first timers."

Boldly going where their programs have never gone before in NCAA basketball history, these front-runners are set to make big waves as March Madness draws near.

Here's a look at the college teams that can achieve program "firsts" in this year's March Madness tournament.



