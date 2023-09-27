College football: How to watch Week 5's biggest games
Another exciting week of college football is here and the action isn't slowing down!
As if the off-season drama of conference realignments and coaching shake-ups wasn't thrilling enough, college football fans can buckle up each week for epic clashes that serve up jaw-dropping upsets and unforgettable historic moments.
As this season wraps up the final act of the modern college football playoff era, it's like putting a bow on what has been an extraordinary 10-year chapter in the thrilling history of college football.
And guess what's in store for 2024? Playoff expansion is set to add even more excitement to the mix!
But before we start looking too far into next season, let's dive into this week's biggest showdowns that are guaranteed to send your nerves on a rollercoaster!
How to watch Utah vs. Oregon State on Friday, September 29
No. 19 Oregon State will host reigning Pac 12 champions No. 9 Utah for the biggest top-ranked showdown of Week 5.
While the Utes have won six of the last seven matchups, the Beavers will enter the game as the 3.5-point betting favorites.
- Game Date: Friday, September 29
- Game Time: 9 PM EDT
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Reser Stadium @ Oregon State
How to watch LSU vs. Ole Miss on Saturday, September 30
No. 20 Ole Miss will host No. 13 LSU for a major top-20 Week 5 clash.
After taking a rough beating to Alabama last week, Ole Miss will look to turn things around against LSU, who surprisingly struggled to Arkansas over the weekend.
The Rebels are the College Football Power Index favorites, while the Tigers are the 2.5-point betting favorites.
- Game Date: Saturday, September 30
- Game Time: 6 PM EDT
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Vaught Hemingway Stadium @ Ole Miss
Are you ready for this week's thrilling action of college football?
