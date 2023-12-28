Ohio State look to Carnell Tate as "the next Marvin Harrison Jr." ahead of Cotton Bowl
Columbus, Ohio - Buckle up, Buckeye fans! Prepare to witness the next standout receiver from Ohio State football in action at the Cotton Bowl.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has made history at Ohio State, becoming the only receiver to achieve 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons and securing the second-ever Buckeye Biletnikoff Award. His impact goes beyond the Buckeyes, leaving an irreplaceable legacy in college football as a whole.
As he will likely sit out of this Friday's Cotton Bowl, his legacy lives on through those who follow. The Buckeyes seem to believe the next Marvin Harrison Jr. is emerging in Carnell Tate.
The young Buckeye, who's been closely watching Harrison's season, is set to showcase his own skills and continue the team's dominance.
The talented freshman and one of the nation's top high school receivers in 2023 is ready to step up in his own right. He has already earned college playing time, a noteworthy accomplishment in a position where such opportunities are not as common early on.
The football world may not witness another Harrison anytime soon, but Tate is prepared to leave his own mark on the field, representing the next chapter in Ohio State's football history.
Ohio State football players praise freshman Carnell Tate ahead of Cotton Bowl
Like Marvin Harrison Jr., Carnell Tate is predicted to achieve football greatness beyond the college level.
Ahead of their Cotton Bowl matchup against Missouri, Ohio State players spoke highly of Tate's potential during a media session on Wednesday.
"He’s gonna be the next first-rounder out of here, mark my words," Denzel Burke told reporters Wednesday. "He’s a great player. He’s a pro on and off the field. I kind of see a little bit of him in me when I was a freshman coming in, how focused he was and how much this game means to him."
Team captain Xavier Johnson also weighed in on Tate's exceptional on-field skills.
"The way he approaches the game, his understanding of defenses, his understanding of plays and the ability to recollect different coaching points and transfer that to the field as a pro," Johnson reflected. "That’s a big mark of someone who’s ready for the big stage. He does that well. He does that with the best of them."
Carnell Tate and Ohio State football will suit up against Missouri on Friday in the Cotton Bowl at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / carnelltate