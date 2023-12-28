Ohio State look to Carnell Tate as "the next Marvin Harrison Jr." ahead of Cotton Bowl

Columbus, Ohio - Buckle up, Buckeye fans! Prepare to witness the next standout receiver from Ohio State football in action at the Cotton Bowl .

Ohio State football has a rising talent in freshman Carnell Tate, who is set to play in the Cotton Bowl showdown. © BEN JACKSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Marvin Harrison Jr. has made history at Ohio State, becoming the only receiver to achieve 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons and securing the second-ever Buckeye Biletnikoff Award. His impact goes beyond the Buckeyes, leaving an irreplaceable legacy in college football as a whole.

As he will likely sit out of this Friday's Cotton Bowl, his legacy lives on through those who follow. The Buckeyes seem to believe the next Marvin Harrison Jr. is emerging in Carnell Tate.

The young Buckeye, who's been closely watching Harrison's season, is set to showcase his own skills and continue the team's dominance.

The talented freshman and one of the nation's top high school receivers in 2023 is ready to step up in his own right. He has already earned college playing time, a noteworthy accomplishment in a position where such opportunities are not as common early on.

The football world may not witness another Harrison anytime soon, but Tate is prepared to leave his own mark on the field, representing the next chapter in Ohio State's football history.