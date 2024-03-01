Marvin Harrison Jr. raises eyebrows after skipping NFL Combine press
Indianapolis, Indiana - Several top college football players at the NFL Combine are taking unconventional approaches to the big day.
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is leading the way by opting out of Combine drills, not hiring an agent, and reportedly refusing to speak to the media at the Combine without any explanation.
Despite being projected as the top receiver and a potential top 5 pick, fans and experts are confused by Harrison's decision to go quiet during one of the most crucial moments in an NFL prospect's career.
This year's Combine class seems to be asserting more control over their participation. Many players are opting out of lifting drills, running drills, and performance drills.
While they will still have the opportunity to showcase their abilities at College Pro Days, their absence from the Combine could influence NFL teams' decisions when it comes to drafting specific players. Fans are taking notice of this trend as well.
Caleb Williams also refuses to participate in Combine drills
Following in Harrison's footsteps, Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has decided not to participate in any Combine drills or hire an agent. While it's typical for players, especially quarterbacks, to skip drills, it's less common for a top prospect not to have an agent.
Williams is expected to be selected as the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Bears, especially after the team has been making moves that suggest they might trade their starting quarterback, Justin Fields.
On Saturday, all quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs who opt to participate in the drills event of the Combine will take to the field at 1 PM ET, airing on the NFL Network.
