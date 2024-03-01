Marvin Harrison Jr. raises eyebrows after skipping NFL Combine press

Indianapolis, Indiana - Several top college football players at the NFL Combine are taking unconventional approaches to the big day.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is raising eyebrows after mysteriously refusing to speak to the media at the NFL Combine and opting out of drills. © SAM HODDE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is leading the way by opting out of Combine drills, not hiring an agent, and reportedly refusing to speak to the media at the Combine without any explanation.



Despite being projected as the top receiver and a potential top 5 pick, fans and experts are confused by Harrison's decision to go quiet during one of the most crucial moments in an NFL prospect's career.

This year's Combine class seems to be asserting more control over their participation. Many players are opting out of lifting drills, running drills, and performance drills.

While they will still have the opportunity to showcase their abilities at College Pro Days, their absence from the Combine could influence NFL teams' decisions when it comes to drafting specific players. Fans are taking notice of this trend as well.