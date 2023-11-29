Pac-12 Football Championship preview: Can Oregon upset Washington?

Las Vegas, Nevada - In a highly anticipated college football match-up, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks are set to face off against the No. 3 Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas this Friday.

Oregon has everything to gain, including a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, in the Friday night Pac-12 championship against Washington. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Both teams are riding the momentum of home victories over their rivals last week, with Oregon securing a decisive 31-7 win against Oregon State and Washington narrowly escaping a thrilling encounter against Washington State with a 24-21 triumph.

In what will be their final game in the Pac-12 before realigning to the Big 10 in 2024, the stage is set for arguably the biggest Pac-12 showdown in years.

This championship clash features two top-5 teams, each boasting Heisman hopefuls, and both programs are determined to stay in contention for a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Ducks, despite facing a two-game losing streak to the Huskies, including a close 36-33 defeat on October 14 in Seattle, assert their superiority across multiple key statistical metrics.

On the other hand, Washington enters the championship game with an undefeated record, marking a significant achievement as the first conference team to conclude the regular season without a loss since the Pac-10 transitioned to the Pac-12 in 2011.

The stakes are exceptionally high, making this rematch a must-watch event as both teams vie for victory and a potential College Football Playoff berth.