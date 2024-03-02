Why Caleb Williams' NFL Combine performance could determine his future

Indianapolis, Indiana - The Chicago Bears are in a pivotal position this NFL Draft season, holding the No. 1 pick and potentially needing a new quarterback .

Justin Fields, their current starter, hasn't reached his full potential, which many attribute to poor coaching by the franchise.

This year's draft quarterbacks will be crucial, and it all starts at the combine. Recently, there has been speculation about Fields and the Bears possibly parting ways.

Bears GM Ryan Poles addressed the media at the Combine on Tuesday but did not reveal whether they will trade Fields and select a quarterback like Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.

"I will say this: If we go down that [trade] road, I wanna do right by Justin as well. No one wants to live in gray. I know that's uncomfortable," Poles said.

He added: "I wouldn't wanna be in that situation either. So we'll gather the information. We'll move as quickly as possible. We're not gonna be in a rush. And [we'll] see what presents itself and what's best for the organization."