Why Caleb Williams' NFL Combine performance could determine his future
Indianapolis, Indiana - The Chicago Bears are in a pivotal position this NFL Draft season, holding the No. 1 pick and potentially needing a new quarterback.
Justin Fields, their current starter, hasn't reached his full potential, which many attribute to poor coaching by the franchise.
This year's draft quarterbacks will be crucial, and it all starts at the combine. Recently, there has been speculation about Fields and the Bears possibly parting ways.
Bears GM Ryan Poles addressed the media at the Combine on Tuesday but did not reveal whether they will trade Fields and select a quarterback like Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.
"I will say this: If we go down that [trade] road, I wanna do right by Justin as well. No one wants to live in gray. I know that's uncomfortable," Poles said.
He added: "I wouldn't wanna be in that situation either. So we'll gather the information. We'll move as quickly as possible. We're not gonna be in a rush. And [we'll] see what presents itself and what's best for the organization."
Caleb Williams' NFL Combine performance will be crucial
At the Combine media day, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus emphasized that a quarterback's performance in fourth-quarter and end-of-game situations is crucial.
While the team has seen Justin Fields in these scenarios, they won't be able to assess Caleb Williams' abilities.
The upcoming NFL Combine tests on Saturday will be pivotal for Williams, providing the only opportunity for NFL scouts and teams to gauge his skills.
As the 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner and top quarterback prospect, Williams is competing with other talented quarterbacks like reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.
A standout performance by Williams at the combine could make him irresistible to the Bears, offering the change they're seeking.
On Saturday, you can catch Caleb Williams in action in the quarterback skill events at 1 PM ET airing on the NFL Network.
Cover photo: Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP