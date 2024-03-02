Why Caleb Williams' NFL Combine performance could determine his future

The Chicago Bears are in a pivotal position this NFL Draft season, holding the No. 1 pick, making the combine performance crucial for Caleb Williams.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Indianapolis, Indiana - The Chicago Bears are in a pivotal position this NFL Draft season, holding the No. 1 pick and potentially needing a new quarterback.

The Chicago Bears are in a pivotal position this NFL Draft season, holding the No. 1 pick and potentially needing a new quarterback to replace current starter Justin Fields.
The Chicago Bears are in a pivotal position this NFL Draft season, holding the No. 1 pick and potentially needing a new quarterback to replace current starter Justin Fields.  © QUINN HARRIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFPQUINN HARRIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Justin Fields, their current starter, hasn't reached his full potential, which many attribute to poor coaching by the franchise.

This year's draft quarterbacks will be crucial, and it all starts at the combine. Recently, there has been speculation about Fields and the Bears possibly parting ways.

Bears GM Ryan Poles addressed the media at the Combine on Tuesday but did not reveal whether they will trade Fields and select a quarterback like Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick.

College football: NCAA explores major changes to recruiting schedule
College Football College football: NCAA explores major changes to recruiting schedule

"I will say this: If we go down that [trade] road, I wanna do right by Justin as well. No one wants to live in gray. I know that's uncomfortable," Poles said.

He added: "I wouldn't wanna be in that situation either. So we'll gather the information. We'll move as quickly as possible. We're not gonna be in a rush. And [we'll] see what presents itself and what's best for the organization."

Caleb Williams' NFL Combine performance will be crucial

If Caleb Williams excels at the combine, the Bears might find him too enticing to pass up, potentially providing the change they're looking for.
If Caleb Williams excels at the combine, the Bears might find him too enticing to pass up, potentially providing the change they're looking for.  © Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At the Combine media day, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus emphasized that a quarterback's performance in fourth-quarter and end-of-game situations is crucial.

While the team has seen Justin Fields in these scenarios, they won't be able to assess Caleb Williams' abilities.

The upcoming NFL Combine tests on Saturday will be pivotal for Williams, providing the only opportunity for NFL scouts and teams to gauge his skills.

NFL: Are the Chicago Bears trading Justin Fields to Atlanta?
NFL NFL: Are the Chicago Bears trading Justin Fields to Atlanta?

As the 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner and top quarterback prospect, Williams is competing with other talented quarterbacks like reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

A standout performance by Williams at the combine could make him irresistible to the Bears, offering the change they're seeking.

On Saturday, you can catch Caleb Williams in action in the quarterback skill events at 1 PM ET airing on the NFL Network.

Cover photo: Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on College Football: