Will Jim Harbaugh move forward with Atlanta Falcons despite Chargers chatter?

Atlanta, Georgia - Michigan football 's Jim Harbaugh has moved a step closer to coaching in the NFL .

Jim Harbaugh (r) is reportedly scheduled for a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday while currently negotiating a contract with the Chargers. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As if Michigan fans weren't already in a tussle with NFL teams over their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, the Atlanta Falcons are reportedly interested in moving forward with Harbaugh's interviewing process for their head coaching position.

Per Jordan Schultz of the Bleacher Report, Harbaugh is scheduled for a second interview with the Falcons on Wednesday.

This drama saga adds to the Los Angeles Chargers being a front-runner to land Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy.

Harbaugh is currently in Los Angeles negotiating a contract while also conducting general manager interviews for the franchise.

Per NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, one of the general manager candidates connected to Harbaugh, Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown, is in Los Angeles for a second interview.

While the path for Harbaugh's return to the NFL appears clearer within league circles, for Michigan fans, the outlook on their head coach's future in Michigan seems cloudy and uncertain.