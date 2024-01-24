Will Jim Harbaugh move forward with Atlanta Falcons despite Chargers chatter?
As if Michigan fans weren't already in a tussle with NFL teams over their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, the Atlanta Falcons are reportedly interested in moving forward with Harbaugh's interviewing process for their head coaching position.
Per Jordan Schultz of the Bleacher Report, Harbaugh is scheduled for a second interview with the Falcons on Wednesday.
This drama saga adds to the Los Angeles Chargers being a front-runner to land Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy.
Harbaugh is currently in Los Angeles negotiating a contract while also conducting general manager interviews for the franchise.
Per NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, one of the general manager candidates connected to Harbaugh, Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown, is in Los Angeles for a second interview.
While the path for Harbaugh's return to the NFL appears clearer within league circles, for Michigan fans, the outlook on their head coach's future in Michigan seems cloudy and uncertain.
Will Brian Kelly replace Jim Harbaugh at Michigan?
As Jim Harbaugh explores NFL opportunities, Brian Kelly's name has been buzzing as a potential replacement. While Kelly's resume fits the bill on paper, the likelihood of him taking over at Michigan seems far-fetched.
Michigan's current offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore, appears to be a solid internal option. He successfully stepped in for Harbaugh during a suspension last season, guiding the team to victories against Maryland, Penn State, and arch-rival Ohio State.
Considering the turmoil at Michigan, with impending disciplinary actions for a cheating scandal, it seems implausible for Brian Kelly to leave the powerhouse LSU for a Wolverines team facing potential exodus.
Kelly recently coached the reigning Heisman winner and made notable offseason hires, assembling a stellar coaching staff at LSU. With names like Joe Sloan (co-OC), Blake Baker (DC), Bo Davis (DL), Kevin Peoples (Edges), Corey Rammond (CB), and Jake Olsen (Safeties), the allure of staying at LSU is strong.
Should Jim Harbaugh depart for the NFL, uncertainty looms over his potential successor. Yet, it appears unlikely that Brian Kelly from LSU will be in the running for the position.
Cover photo: Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP