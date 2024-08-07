Simone Biles gets sweet tribute from NFL star hubby Jonathan Owens: "Warrior"

Chicago, Illinois - Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens returned to NFL pre-season workouts on Tuesday after a break to watch Simone Biles, his wife, dominate gymnastics at the Paris Olympics .

Chicago Bears star Jonathan Owens paid tribute to his "warrior" wife, Simone Biles, who won three gold medals in gymnastics at the Paris Olympics. © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Bears excused Owens from training camp to go to France and watch Biles perform and win three gold medals – team, all-around, and vault – as well as a silver in floor exercise.



Biles has seven gold medals in all among her 11 career Olympics medals.

"My wife is a warrior," Owens said Tuesday as he rejoined Bears teammates to try and secure a spot on Chicago's roster for the upcoming season.

"She's amazing, isn't she? I'm over the moon," the 29-year-old athlete said. "I was just excited that I was able to sit there and I was able to witness it and experience the energy, the culture and just watch everyone react to her."

Owens, whose pin trading in Paris produced a collection topped by one representing his wife, was "overjoyed" at her comeback after struggling with mental issues and the "twisties" in her tumbling routines at the Tokyo Olympics.

"When she did decide to come back, she accomplished everything she set her mind to," Owens said.

He watched videos of all Bears team meetings while he was away to help him quickly return to pre-season workouts at a top level.