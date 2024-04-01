Abortion rights to appear on Florida ballots as strict ban pushes through

Miami, Florida - The Florida Supreme Court agreed on Monday to allow an abortion rights amendment to be on the ballot in the state in November, in the latest legal tussle over an issue Democrats are championing in an election year.

While permitting an abortion rights amendment to appear on the ballot, the top court in the southern state simultaneously allowed a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy to soon take effect.

Abortion is currently allowed in Florida up to 15 weeks of pregnancy, but a Republican-backed law slashes that to six weeks – before many women even know they are pregnant.

The conservative-dominated state supreme court was considering both the legality of the abortion restrictions and the proposed amendment that would enshrine a woman's right to abortion in the Florida constitution.

Amendment 4, as it is called, reads in part: "No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's health care provider."

The viability of a fetus outside the womb is generally considered to be around 24 weeks.