Arizona Supreme Court deals blow to abortion rights ballot measure with ruling on loaded language

Phoenix, Arizona - The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that pamphlets about an upcoming abortion rights ballot measure may refer to an embryo or fetus as an "unborn human being."

Members of Arizona for Abortion Access rally in support of a ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Arizonans will have the chance to enshrine in the state constitution abortion access for pregnancies up to 24 weeks after conception – a significant increase from the 15-week limit imposed after the June 2022 fall of Roe v. Wade.

The ballot initiative is set to go for a vote in November after advocates succeeded in gathering a record 577,971 valid signatures in support.

But the State Supreme Court, all of whose justices were appointed by Republicans, dealt a blow to the movement in siding with GOP lawmakers on the language used in information pamphlets for voters. The court said it would release a full opinion explaining its ruling at a later time.

Wednesday's decision came after the Arizona Superior Court last month rejected the GOP language, determining it to be "packed with emotion and partisan meaning."

The secretary of state's office has said the "unborn human being" phrase will not appear on November ballots.