Nebraska woman sentenced to prison for helping daughter get abortion in case that sparks alarm

Madison, Nebraska - A Nebraska woman accused of helping her teenage daughter acquire abortion pills was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, in a case that advocates warn could be a sign of things to come.

Jessica Burgess and her daughter were charged with working together to end Celeste Burgess' pregnancy last year.



Jessica Burgess ordered the pills online and gave them to her daughter, who was 17 years old at the time and in the third trimester of her pregnancy, The New York Times reported, citing prosecutors.

Authorities said the Burgesses later buried the fetal remains.

In April 2022, police began investigating "concerns" that Celeste Burgess had given birth prematurely to a stillborn child, which was allegedly buried.

This July, the daughter was sentenced to 90 days in jail after she pleaded guilty to removing or concealing human skeletal remains.

The same month, Jessica Burgess pleaded guilty to violating Nebraska's abortion law, furnishing false information to a law enforcement officer, and removing or concealing human skeletal remains.