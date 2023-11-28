Texas' top court to hear case challenging abortion ban for medical emergencies

Austin, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court is set Tuesday to hear arguments in a case brought on behalf of 22 women who were denied abortions even though they had serious complications with their pregnancies that were in some cases life-threatening.

Amanda Zurawski is a plaintiff in Zurawski v. State of Texas, a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of Texas women denied abortions despite serious pregnancy complications. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The lawsuit, filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights in March, argues that the way medical exceptions are defined under the conservative state's law is confusing, stoking fear among doctors and causing a "health crisis."



In August a lower court found in favor of the plaintiffs, confirming the women should have received abortion care.

But the Texas attorney general's office immediately filed an appeal, staying Judge Jessica Mangrum's temporary order, which said doctors can use their own medical judgment to determine when to terminate pregnancies in such situations.

The matter now goes to the state's top court in Austin, with the live streamed hearing beginning at 9:00 AM local time.

The Texas supreme court is made up of elected judges who serve six year terms. All its members are currently Republicans.

The court could decide to throw the case out, ending it before a trial on merits is set to proceed in March 2024. Or they could allow the case to proceed with or without the near-total ban blocked. A decision isn't expected for several weeks.