Spring 2024 fashion must-haves based on your zodiac sign

Your Spring Fashion 2024 horoscope can help you figure out what trends will fit you best according to your zodiac sign.

By Jamie Grasse

Let the stars help you look brilliant this season. Your Spring 2024 fashion horoscope can help you figure out what trends will fit you best according to your zodiac sign.

Make sure you know what Spring 2024 works best for you according to your zodiac sign. © Collage: Unsplash/Lindsay Martin, Taisiia Stupak, johannajordan & 123rf/andriano Spring is budding, so it's time to dump the drab looks of winter and make sure you're in step and on-trend as the weather heats up. This season's fashion trends boast a wide range of styles ranging from quiet luxury to muted metallics. Colorwise, neutrals – especially whites – are in, but pops of millennial pink and blue pastels are also trending. Accidents Delta air line passengers get disgusting shock from overhead bins mid-flight Mixing the masculine silhouettes of big jackets with racy feminine sheer bottoms is a sure way to show that you've got a grip on the times. If you love a big bow, then you may want to go as big as possible. Choosing which trend to focus on in any given season can be a challenge. Luckily, astrology can help. Make sure your wardrobe is ready to wow and will show off your true beauty!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Short shorts

Dare to show off those legs of yours, you beautiful fire sign. The shorter you dare to go with those shorts, the more in you'll be this season. Don't wait for summer to show some skin. Stave off a chill by throwing on some fish nets or a short coat.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Roses

Stopping to sniff, eat, or just look at the flowers is your thing, Taurus. Roses are in style, and you love them. This flower is full of grace and has an almost elegant violence, just like a bull of your caliber. Rock something with a rose inspired print, embellishment, or shape.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): High-waisted pants

Pants give you a sense of security. They can also be a bold statement piece that will work in every situation. You need something that can blow through this transitional season with you, and exude grace and cool.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): A big bag

A busy crab like you needs a big, bold bag that can go all the extra mile. You've got lots to carry, both emotionally and physically. Plus, you like to have the necessities like mints, chapstick, a water bottle, and a snack with you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Faux fur

You're all about the mob wife aesthetic. As a fire sign, you're a maximalist. You love a bold, confident look. Sure, spring is coming, but until you start sweating, you should rock fur like the glamorous girl you are.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Polo shirt

Admit it, Virgo, you love a polo. It makes you feel as if you could head out to the green and go golfing at any given second. But you won't because you're a serious earth sign and have a full to-do list this spring!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): White textured dress

As a romantic, you're into bows, and frills, and flowers, and you adore the wedding color of white. White is hard to wear, but you like a challenge. Spring 2024 fashion adores neutrals, with flashes of color and a sense of crispness like the fresh air. Let yourself glow in a white lace or sheer dress.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Sheer bottoms

While you love mystery, you also love bold choices and tempting others. Plus, there's nothing better than a contrast in your opinion. This spring, the universe is daring you to rock that sheer skirt or pants to work. Enjoy smirking at people when their eyes travel down to where they don't belong.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Millennial pink

Although muted colors don't typically speak to a fire sign like you, you're drawn to what's in, and this spring, that's millennial pink. Soften some of your sometimes stark and hasty edges with a pale pink accessory.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Boxy blazer

As a sign that tends to be hyper-focused on their projects and goals, fashion can be a challenge. This season, the trend gods are on your side. Boxy and slouchy jackets are in. Wear that big blazer that makes you feel powerful.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Underwear as outerwear

Listen to your heart and wear what suits your pursuit of love and connection. Lingerie doesn't just have to be worn under your clothes when you're feeling bold – and you always are!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Muted metallics

Eccentric water signs like you don't need a special occasion to shine, but spring is your birthday season. Bust out shirts, tanks, and accessories that glisten when you groove. Don't be afraid to show off your uniqueness when you get the chance.