Taurus season 2024: Dates, traits, and compatibility

Welcome to Taurus Season 2024! Here's everything you need to know about Taurus, including their traits, compatible partners, and celebrity buddies.

By Jamie Grasse

Welcome to Taurus Season 2024! Here's everything you need to know about the zodiac sign of the moment, from the dates to their traits, compatible partners, and celebrity buddies.

Here's everything you need to know about Taurus Season 2024 from dates, traits, to compatibility. © Collage: 123rf/surgay & Screenshot/Instagram/gigihadid & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo & ALEX EDELMAN / AFP The sun moves into Taurus, the caring and cultivating sign, on April 20 and will stay there until May 20. 'Tis the season for planting seeds in your garden and for your goals!

Your horoscope can help you figure out where to focus your determination this month. Joke of the Day Joke of the Night for April 17, 2024: The best jokes to laugh the day away Taurus season can usher in ease, stability, and appreciation. Spring is in full swing, and it's a great time to appreciate finer things. Here's everything you need to know about Taurus season 2024.

Taurus facts

This fixed earth sign is the second sign of the zodiac. Those born under this sign love to bring those who need help under their wing. Ruled by the planet of love, Venus, and symbolized by the bull, Taurus is all about generative growth and smelling the flowers.

Taurus traits

Taurus are known for their stabilizing force. © 123rf/ surgay Hard, working, dedicated, dependable, and steadfast, anyone born under Taurus strives to be a stabilizing force. Sometimes slow, they create masterpieces. Bulls love to work hard, but they also love to relax. They've got an eye for beauty and luxury. Israel-Gaza War US slammed after sinking Palestinian UN membership bid: "Blatant aggression" When off balance, Tauruses can be controlling, possessive, stubborn, and bull-headed. A disgruntled bull may get stuck because they refuse to see a way out.

Taurus compatibility

Tauruses find honesty sexy. They don't play cunning games, and they like fancy dates. Tauruses connect well with other earth signs, like Virgo and Capricorn, due to their grounded personalities. This sign is also drawn to water signs like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Water and earth go together and are key to growth. Ruled by the planet of love, Venus, this sign appreciates those who say what's on their minds and in their hearts, especially if sweet sentiments are paired with treats, touches, or gifts.

Taurus celebrities

Celebs Gigi Hadid (l.) and John Cena are two great examples of the dualities of Taurus: beauty and strength. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/gigihadid & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP This hardworking sign wants those around them to feel good, so unsurprisingly, more than a few celebrities were born under this sign. Musicians like Janet Jackson, Adele, and Lizzo are Tauruses, and they love to play songs that move people with their fun and beauty. Tauruses are known for their strength, so it's fitting that a few famous wrestlers like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena were born under this powerful sign as well. This is a luxury-loving sign that loves beauty. Model Gigi Hadid and Megan Fox are Tauruses as is the former first lady Melania Trump.

What do you need to know about Taurus season 2024?

While Tauruses are known for their slow and determined pace, this Taurus season 2024 will be unique due to a planetary alignment on April 20. Planets Jupiter and Taurus align and will push many to make a radical change. What's more, the full moon in Scorpio will push many to embrace growth. Spring is a great time for sowing seeds and enjoying nature after a long, cold winter. Be like a bull: work hard, but make time to embrace the beauty!