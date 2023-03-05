The Last of Us horoscope: How will your zodiac sign fare in a zombie apocalypse?

How would you fare in a zombie apocalypse like in HBO's The Last of Us? Is your zodiac sign more likely to do just fine on their own or try to save everyone?

By Jamie Grasse

Astrology can predict the things we like and love, and also how we will react in various situations. If you were to find yourself facing the end of the world caused by a predatory fungus like in The Last of Us, there's just one question: how would your zodiac sign react? Would they get bitten right off the bat, infected, and die? Or save their love with a heroic act of self-sacrifice? Maybe as a fire sign, you'd thrive. Or perhaps those born under earth signs would be able to find a harmonious way to survive? Would water and air signs simply get left to die? Find out how your zodiac sign would fare based on their natural strengths and weaknesses.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Thrive and fight

You're going to be better than just fine, Aries. You'll survive, and in some senses, you'll thrive. As a natural fighter with a knack for resourcefulness, you'll do what needs to be done to protect the ones you love. You're like the main character Joel, and you share a sign with the actor, Pedro Pascal. Just remember to have hope.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Die doing your part

You’ve got the chops to keep yourself and your loved ones safe in the initial infection wave. You'll find yourself a good, safe space and simply stay put. Sadly, it's your care for others that will lead you to your demise. Safety makes you soft and whittles away at your reaction time. It just takes one bite to die.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Die somewhere "safe"

When the going got tough, you joined the army. But after a few years of drills, you need a change. As a flighty Gemini, you'll join the resistance, like Elle's love interest Riley. You can't leave town without one last night with your best friend. Unfortunately, the place you believed was safe wasn't, and a surprise fight may cause you to bite the dust.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Find love and live

You're too emotional for a fight, even though you can spit words that hurt. That doesn't work with zombies, Cancer. You're quick on your feet and good at hiding, but you'll only survive if you find someone who's more of a fighter to lean on. You're kind of like the stranger Frank from episode three of the Last of Us.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Heroic death

People see you as flashy and dramatic, but you're more than that. You'll fight tooth and nail for your beliefs and your loves. Leo, your loyalty to hope will end you. While protecting what you believe is your best chance, you'll go up in smoke, but you'll take many of the enemies with you. You're like Joel's lover and smuggling partner, Tess.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The prepper

You saw it coming, like the survivalist Bill in episode three. One might even dare to say as an Earth sign you could feel the creepy shift of fungal energy. You'd been hoarding supplies ever since Covid-19. So when the apocalypse comes, Virgo, you may even celebrate it. And if you're lucky, you'll find someone to love so you won't be alone.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Death by indecision

The apocalypse isn't for you, as there are too many quick decisions to be made and all the outcomes are full of doom and gloom. Sorry, Libra, but you'll likely die while trying to decide which way looks safer: left or right. If you somehow make it somewhere safe, you'll need to charm the leader of your new clan.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Create a new community

You were built for the kill. At the first inkling of danger, you're in the corner ready to spring into action. Scorpios may thrive in this new world of fear and mystery. Heck, you might even create a new kind of society, or launch a rebellion like Kathleen Coghlan in Kansas City. The only question is: can you let go of your power and create room for democracy?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): The casuality

You were the heart of the family and the bringer of light and jokes. But luck won't be on your side in the apocalypse. If the grunt hadn't been so convinced of his orders, you may have survived.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The raider

One look at an infected being pushes you into survival mode. You're ready for fighting, a trek to Montana, bouts of hunger, and little sleep. Just make sure you find someone to remind you that you're not a robot or killing machine. Capricorn, you are in fact human, and you probably need a bath and a nap.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Search for a cure

Aquarius, you may be the embodiment of hope in zombie-shattered times. Your quick mind won't stop ticking, and you refuse to accept this horror. You'll do everything in your power to look for or create a cure. Just make sure your lab is secure!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Patient zero

You thought nothing of it – the dizziness and the headache. You didn't even worry when your vision began to fade. However, Pisces, eating the mushroom you found growing in the flour, was a mistake.