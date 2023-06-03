Your summer bucket list activity according to your zodiac sign

Celebrate the summer of 2023 by doing something special! Here's an activity that is sure to make your zodiac smile this season.

By Jamie Grasse

The stars can help you make sure this sunny season doesn't pass you by! Use this summer bucket list horoscope to inspire your activities. You've got the power to thrive!

What summer bucket list activity should you do to celebrate this summer based on your zodiac sign? © Collage: unsplash/ethan robertson & 123rf/ thanumporn What should you do to celebrate this summer? Make the most of this sun-soaked season by creating a list of to-do's that are bound to enrich you. A summer bucket list is the best way to make the most of this glorious warm season. Be sure to include the activity that speaks to your soul per your zodiac sign. Fire signs may need to focus their attention on sunbathing, while water signs may need to embrace their inner little mermaid. Air signs may need to go sailing, and earth signs may need to get gardening. If you're not sure what you should plan this summer besides vacation and time out to dance to your favorite music, then this horoscope is for you!

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Water balloon fight

As a fire sign ruled by Mars, the planet of war, you're always looking to pick a fight. You want to prove your rugged strength and cunning. Luckily, summer is the perfect time for a rambunctious battle of water balloons. Better yet, in this sport sneak attacks are fair game.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Strawberry picking

Admit it, most seasons revolve around food for you. As an earth sign, you love to indulge in the magic Mother Earth produces. Go pick some strawberries at a strawberry picking field and plop those ripe berries right from the adorable shrub into your mouth. Chew them slowly as you embrace the sun. Just remember to put some in your bucket too!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Watch a baseball game

Major, minor, or a pickup game, it doesn't matter, baseball is what you need to watch this summer. Get a cold one and join in on cheering for the home team. Munch on peanuts and cracker jacks and exult in the social game of the summer. Don't forget to heckle!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Summer wine tasting

You can be a whiny water sign, so why not do a wine tasting? Exercise your cutting critical impulses, while the booze whittles away at your emotional walls and makes you more willing to tell all.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Outdoor movie night

Summer weather is for summer lovin', and there's nothing more romantic than watching a rom-com under the stars. Don't forget the popcorn!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Grow something edible

Grow some basil or, better yet, a tomato. An exercise in patience will do you good. There's only so much you can control as a plant grows, and you'll have to get your hands dirty. If your plant bears fruit, you'll be forced to make time to savor it, and that will be an absolute sensual thrill.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Watch the sunset

Sunsets scream romance, and you love that. Take your squeeze, old or new, to somewhere you can watch the sunset and whisper sweet nothings and share some sexy ideas.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Drink an espresso tonic on ice

Bitter, dark, cold, and with a caffeine punch: an espresso tonic. This is a summer moment you can get behind with your ever-cool shades and distaste for all typical summer things.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Make s'mores

Let that marshmallow burn you, fiery thing. You want the umami of the ash to be part of your marshmallow and chocolate sandwich. Nothing says summer to you more than a hang-out around the fire, but you wouldn't be you if you didn't dare to try to level up your s'more with a wild chocolate bar.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Stargazing

Sometimes as a driven earth sign, you forget that the universe is more than your to-do list. Capricorn, take time out to look up at the summer sky. Find a shooting star to wish upon. All the quiet will help you connect with your emotions.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Go down a water slide

Summer isn't for deep thinking. It's for embracing the joy of the physical and emotional, the flirty and fleeting. Dare to climb up the tallest water slide you can find and throw yourself down. This watery ride is sure to bring you out of your head and into the moment, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Learn to skip a stone

You're one paradoxical sign, Pisces. You want to experience everything deeply but can't bear boredom or too much repetition. Embrace this contradiction and learn to skip a stone. Find that perfect balance in your throw and watch the stone bounce over the water and rejoice as it goes down.