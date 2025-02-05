Activists demand Netanyahu's arrest in Palestine solidarity protest outside White House

Washington DC - Palestine solidarity protesters rallied outside the White House on Tuesday amid mounting calls for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit with Donald Trump.

Palestine solidarity activists gather near the White House to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with Donald Trump on February 4, 2025. © REUTERS

A large crowd of people wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags gathered to denounce the arrival in the US of Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

"We're here because Netanyahu is here. In fact, right now, they're probably having a meeting," CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin says in a video shared to social media.

"It's just so surreal almost that the first foreign head of state to come and visit Trump in the White House is a guy who has an arrest warrant out for him by the International Criminal Court," she adds.

During Netanyahu's visit, Trump revealed plans for a US takeover of Gaza and full-scale ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian territory. He said the US would "level the site" and "own it," referring to Gaza, while Palestinians indigenous to the area would have to "go to other countries."

Netanyahu welcomed the news, hailing Trump as the "greatest friend Israel has ever had."

Protesters on Tuesday rejected the evil scheme with repeated chants of "Palestine is not for sale."