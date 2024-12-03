Amazon and Google accused of facilitating "world's first AI-powered genocide" in Gaza

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Amazon and Google have been accused of aiding and abetting Israel's genocide in Gaza in a new submission to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory.

Palestine solidarity protesters call on Google to end its Project Nimbus as they block Market Street in San Francisco, California. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Abolitionist Law Center in its submission accused Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud of complicity in genocide, unlawful occupation, and apartheid through their $1.2-billion Project Nimbus contract with the Israeli government.

Under the contract, the companies provide cloud computing and other tech services which enable the Israeli government and military to surveil and target civilians in Gaza as well as facilitate the illegal confiscation of Palestinian land and resources, according to the filing.

After signing a $1-million contract for consulting services with the Israeli Ministry of Defense in March 2024, Google Maps disabled its real-time crowding data – including live traffic and business information – in Israel and Gaza, reportedly at the direction of the Israeli Defense Forces.

"What has become abundantly clear, especially over this last year, is private actors' intimate involvement in facilitating Israel's genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people," Sadaf Doost, the Abolitionist Law Center’s International Human Rights Program manager and staff attorney, said in a press release.

"As journalists, organizers, and human and civil rights organizations continue to investigate the degree of Big Tech's involvement in Israel's crimes more generally – what we do know is that Amazon and Google have, and continue to, equip the Israeli government and military with the infrastructure to target and kill Palestinians in Gaza, and further advance Israel’s military occupation and apartheid in the occupied Palestinian territory in violation of customary international law," Doost added.

The use of this technology has not come without resistance. Since its inception, Project Nimbus has faced protests from Amazon and Google workers, united under the No Tech for Apartheid Campaign.