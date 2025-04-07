American-Palestinian teen killed as Israeli forces shoot children in West Bank

Turmus Ayya, West Bank - A Palestinian official told AFP that Israeli forces shot dead a teenager holding US citizenship in the illegally occupied West Bank Sunday.

Omar Muhammad Saadeh Rabee, a 14-year-old Palestinian-American dual national, was killed by Israeli forces in the illegally occupied West Bank. © REUTERS

Omar Muhammad Saadeh Rabee, a 14-year-old "who was killed in Turmus Ayya, held US citizenship," the town’s mayor, Lafi Shalabi, told AFP.

The Israeli military – which illegally occupies the West Bank – said that during "counter-terrorism activity" in Turmus Ayya, "soldiers identified three terrorists who hurled rocks toward the highway, thus endangering civilians driving".

"The soldiers opened fire toward the terrorists who were endangering civilians, eliminating one terrorist and hitting two additional terrorists," a military statement added.

The Palestinian health ministry stated that one person was in critical condition and another suffered minor injuries in the same incident.

Shalabi said one of the wounded also had US citizenship. And Turmus Ayya, northest of the main West Bank city of Ramallah, is known for having many dual US-Palestinian citizens.

The Palestine Red Crescent said its teams had taken the body of the killed boy to a hospital. It also reported the injuries of two boys shot in the lower abdomen and thigh respectively, during "clashes" in Turmus Ayya.

One of the two, 14-year-old Abdul Rahman Shehadeh, told AFP he was shot by a soldier while collecting fruit near the town.

The second, who was shot in the abdomen, was identified as 14-year-old Ayoub Asaad by his father Ahed Asaad. He confirmed that the boy had a US passport.