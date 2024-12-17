Aysenur Ezgi Eygi: Family calls on Blinken to pressure Israel to finish probe into her murder

Washington DC - Relatives of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi said they asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday to pressure Israel to quickly wrap up its probe into her killing.

Eygi was fatally shot by Israeli snipers on September 6 while taking part in a peaceful demonstration against Israeli settler-colonialism in the northern part of the illegally occupied West Bank.

Her killing sparked international outrage, particularly from Ankara, further inflaming tensions over Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Separate Palestinian and Turkish autopsies said the 26-year-old activist had been shot in the head.

The Israeli army acknowledged opening fire in the area and said it was investigating the shooting.

After her killing, Blinken said that Israel needed to make "fundamental changes" to its West Bank operations, while her family has repeatedly sought for a US probe to be launched.

Eygi's husband, Hamid Ali, and her sister, Ozden Bennett, met with Blinken on Monday in Washington.

"The meeting went as expected, we heard the same statements... regarding waiting for an Israeli investigation, which we don't find credible," Bennett said afterward.

Ali said, "It's frustrating to hear the same things again."