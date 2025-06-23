Mahmoud Khalil vows to keep fighting for Palestinian freedom in powerful address

Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil shared a powerful message Sunday as he joined supporters in New York City after his release from ICE detention.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

New York, New York - Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil shared a powerful message on Sunday as he joined a crowd of supporters in New York City after his release from ICE detention.

Mahmoud Khalil recalls horrors of ICE detention

Mahmoud Khalil vows to keep fighting for Palestinian liberation

Mahmoud Khalil leads a march for Palestinian liberation after speaking at a rally to welcome him home. © REUTERS The Trump administration has sought to deport noncitizen students like Khalil who take a stand for Palestinian human rights, claiming that by doing so, they are threatening US foreign policy interests. Khalil rejected the government's attempt to characterize him as threatening and "violent." "Mahmoud Khalil is a human rights defender. Mahmoud Khalil is a freedom fighter. Mahmoud Khalil is a refugee. Mahmoud Khalil is a father and husband. And above all, Mahmoud Khalil is Palestinian," he said to overwhelming cheers. "Mahmoud Khalil is a Palestinian who refused to remain silent while watching a genocide in Palestine. A genocide that's, of course, committed by the genocidal state of Israel, that's funded by the US government, that's invested by Columbia University." Khalil left his supporters with a message of hope, that the movement for Palestinian human rights is winning – even in face of extreme repression. "The wave of repression that the Trump administration initiated with my detention was intended to silence the movement for Palestinian liberation. It was intended to scare people into silence. It was intended to distract us from the fact that the US government is a killing machine, in Palestine and across the world," Khalil said.